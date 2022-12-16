The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) marked $8.89 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $9.07. While The Cato Corporation has underperformed by -1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CATO fell by -45.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.00 to $8.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.98% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On May 23, 2016, MKM Partners Reiterated The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) to Neutral. A report published by MKM Partners on March 18, 2016, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CATO. MKM Partners also reiterated CATO shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 23, 2015. MKM Partners Reiterated the rating as Neutral on August 20, 2015, but set its price target from $39 to $35. MKM Partners resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for CATO, as published in its report on March 23, 2015. MKM Partners’s report from November 21, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $35 for CATO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of The Cato Corporation (CATO)

CATO currently pays a dividend of $0.68 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Cato Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 120.47K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CATO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -5.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze The Cato Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CATO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CATO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CATO has decreased by -6.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,671,230 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.81 million, following the sale of -190,845 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in CATO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -57,354 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,353,523.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -6,159 position in CATO. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 44612.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.11%, now holding 0.92 million shares worth $10.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its CATO holdings by -10.93% and now holds 0.6 million CATO shares valued at $7.11 million with the lessened 73300.0 shares during the period. CATO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.40% at present.