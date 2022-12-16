In Thursday’s session, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) marked $41.75 per share, down from $42.22 in the previous session. While Bath & Body Works Inc. has underperformed by -1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBWI fell by -42.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.55 to $25.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.38% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for BBWI. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on June 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $58. JP Morgan June 29, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBWI, as published in its report on June 29, 2022. Cowen’s report from May 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $82 for BBWI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

With BBWI’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BBWI has an average volume of 3.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.82%, with a loss of -0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.79, showing growth from the present price of $41.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bath & Body Works Inc. Shares?

Specialty Retail giant Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bath & Body Works Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBWI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBWI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BBWI has decreased by -4.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,258,422 shares of the stock, with a value of $809.75 million, following the sale of -1,203,483 additional shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in BBWI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,591,482 additional shares for a total stake of worth $688.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,630,231.

During the first quarter, Third Point LLC added a 5,615,000 position in BBWI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.51 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.64%, now holding 10.46 million shares worth $349.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BBWI holdings by 0.58% and now holds 10.04 million BBWI shares valued at $335.09 million with the added 58201.0 shares during the period. BBWI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.