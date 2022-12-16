A share of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) closed at $109.17 per share on Thursday, down from $117.81 day before. While Impinj Inc. has underperformed by -7.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PI rose by 23.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $129.02 to $39.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.28% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on October 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PI. Goldman also rated PI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2020. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 10, 2020, but set its price target from $25 to $34. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PI, as published in its report on March 19, 2020. Needham’s report from December 17, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $32 for PI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Impinj Inc. (PI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Impinj Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 665.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PI is registering an average volume of 433.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.18%, with a loss of -6.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.14, showing growth from the present price of $109.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Impinj Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sylebra Capital Ltd.’s position in PI has decreased by -19.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,736,388 shares of the stock, with a value of $313.67 million, following the sale of -660,949 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 224,239 additional shares for a total stake of worth $172.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,504,117.

During the first quarter, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC subtracted a -58,448 position in PI. Chevy Chase Trust Co. sold an additional 71429.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.84%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $161.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PI holdings by -1.77% and now holds 1.21 million PI shares valued at $139.15 million with the lessened 21904.0 shares during the period. PI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.21% at present.