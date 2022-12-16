Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) marked $20.95 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $22.47. While Zumiez Inc. has underperformed by -6.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZUMZ fell by -55.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.98 to $20.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.36% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On September 09, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) to Mkt Perform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZUMZ. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $52. Jefferies September 21, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ZUMZ, as published in its report on September 21, 2021. Pivotal Research Group’s report from March 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $49 for ZUMZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Pivotal Research Group also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zumiez Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 349.99K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZUMZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -10.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing growth from the present price of $20.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZUMZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zumiez Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Retail. When comparing Zumiez Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -71.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZUMZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZUMZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZUMZ has decreased by -7.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,419,007 shares of the stock, with a value of $54.26 million, following the sale of -196,088 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZUMZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 30,709 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,765,541.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -37,245 position in ZUMZ. Thrivent Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.00%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $32.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its ZUMZ holdings by 7.08% and now holds 1.41 million ZUMZ shares valued at $31.55 million with the added 92966.0 shares during the period. ZUMZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.90% at present.