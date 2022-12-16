ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) closed Thursday at $16.56 per share, down from $17.06 a day earlier. While ZipRecruiter Inc. has underperformed by -2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIP fell by -33.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.21 to $13.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.13% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On January 07, 2022, Goldman started tracking ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on August 13, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ZIP. Barclays also rated ZIP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2021. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for ZIP, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from June 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for ZIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ZipRecruiter Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ZIP is recording an average volume of 781.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a gain of 2.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.40, showing growth from the present price of $16.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZipRecruiter Inc. Shares?

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Staffing & Employment Services market. When comparing ZipRecruiter Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in ZIP has decreased by -7.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,931,991 shares of the stock, with a value of $166.56 million, following the sale of -847,480 additional shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another increased to its shares in ZIP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 805,098 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,034,732.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 547,007 position in ZIP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.72%, now holding 4.21 million shares worth $70.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme decreased its ZIP holdings by -10.64% and now holds 1.91 million ZIP shares valued at $32.04 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. ZIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.