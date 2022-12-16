H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) closed Thursday at $42.50 per share, down from $43.26 a day earlier. While H World Group Limited has underperformed by -1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HTHT rose by 25.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.70 to $21.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.30% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Daiwa Securities Upgraded H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) to Buy. A report published by Daiwa Securities on August 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HTHT. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HTHT, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. Jefferies’s report from September 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $59 for HTHT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

The current dividend for HTHT investors is set at $0.21 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of H World Group Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HTHT is recording an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a loss of -1.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.55, showing growth from the present price of $42.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HTHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze H World Group Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HTHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HTHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in HTHT has decreased by -5.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,652,830 shares of the stock, with a value of $803.0 million, following the sale of -1,698,604 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HTHT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -978,258 additional shares for a total stake of worth $348.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,863,406.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 4,351,884 position in HTHT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 24629.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.38%, now holding 6.46 million shares worth $174.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management Lt increased its HTHT holdings by 1.46% and now holds 5.49 million HTHT shares valued at $148.68 million with the added 79157.0 shares during the period. HTHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.60% at present.