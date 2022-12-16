E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) closed Thursday at $5.67 per share, down from $5.72 a day earlier. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -47.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.59 to $4.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.35% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for ETWO. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ETWO, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from September 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 105.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ETWO is recording an average volume of 1.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a gain of 1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.92, showing growth from the present price of $5.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $170.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,248,151.

During the first quarter, The WindAcre Partnership LLC added a 1,440,000 position in ETWO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -1.76 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.31%, now holding 19.43 million shares worth $113.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Elliott Investment Management LP increased its ETWO holdings by 11.33% and now holds 18.0 million ETWO shares valued at $104.93 million with the added 1.83 million shares during the period.