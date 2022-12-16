As of Thursday, Ovintiv Inc.’s (NYSE:OVV) stock closed at $51.24, up from $50.16 the previous day. While Ovintiv Inc. has overperformed by 2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVV rose by 60.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.30 to $29.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.78% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for OVV. Jefferies also rated OVV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. BofA Securities July 19, 2022d the rating to Buy on July 19, 2022, and set its price target from $65 to $60. JP Morgan June 28, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for OVV, as published in its report on June 28, 2022. CapitalOne’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $82 for OVV shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Investors in Ovintiv Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 98.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ovintiv Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 66.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OVV is recording 3.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a gain of 6.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.79, showing growth from the present price of $51.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovintiv Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OVV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OVV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OVV has decreased by -0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,226,726 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.23 billion, following the sale of -12,146 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in OVV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -103,209 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.12 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,144,676.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 576,380 position in OVV. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.50%, now holding 10.95 million shares worth $554.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OVV holdings by -4.22% and now holds 5.42 million OVV shares valued at $274.75 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. OVV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.20% at present.