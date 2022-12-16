The share price of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) fell to $23.06 per share on Thursday from $23.29. While JFrog Ltd. has underperformed by -0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FROG fell by -22.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.70 to $16.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.50% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Truist on September 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FROG. Canaccord Genuity also rated FROG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2022. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FROG, as published in its report on May 27, 2021. Berenberg’s report from April 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $75 for FROG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Summit Insights also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of JFrog Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FROG is recording an average volume of 653.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a gain of 1.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.67, showing growth from the present price of $23.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FROG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JFrog Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FROG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FROG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FROG has increased by 3.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,013,550 shares of the stock, with a value of $127.34 million, following the purchase of 174,899 additional shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP made another increased to its shares in FROG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,540 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,388,505.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP added a 458,600 position in FROG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.46%, now holding 1.86 million shares worth $47.32 million. FROG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.00% at present.