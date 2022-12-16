In Thursday’s session, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) marked $3.78 per share, up from $3.65 in the previous session. While Diana Shipping Inc. has overperformed by 3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSX fell by -0.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.89 to $3.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.84% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DSX. Jefferies also rated DSX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DSX, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. Pareto also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

With DSX’s current dividend of $0.70 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DSX has an average volume of 731.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a gain of 8.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.78, showing growth from the present price of $3.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diana Shipping Inc. Shares?

Marine Shipping giant Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is based in the Greece and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Diana Shipping Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 131.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in DSX has decreased by -20.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,401,358 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.69 million, following the sale of -898,958 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in DSX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,673,219.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP added a 300 position in DSX. Walleye Capital LLC sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.88%, now holding 0.89 million shares worth $3.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. decreased its DSX holdings by -1.13% and now holds 0.78 million DSX shares valued at $3.38 million with the lessened 8948.0 shares during the period. DSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.60% at present.