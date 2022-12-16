As of Thursday, Cutera Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock closed at $45.96, down from $48.56 the previous day. While Cutera Inc. has underperformed by -5.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUTR rose by 23.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.38 to $31.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Maxim Group on November 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated CUTR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2021. Stifel May 05, 2020d the rating to Buy on May 05, 2020, and set its price target from $32 to $26. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CUTR, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cutera Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -225.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CUTR is recording 328.43K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a loss of -2.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.60, showing growth from the present price of $45.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cutera Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CUTR has increased by 3.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,518,329 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.77 million, following the purchase of 86,173 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,770,400.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 138,505 position in CUTR. FIAM LLC purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.94%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $68.23 million.