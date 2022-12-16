As of Thursday, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock closed at $23.09, down from $24.44 the previous day. While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -5.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDMT rose by 11.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.49 to $5.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 105.44% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FDMT. SVB Leerink also Downgraded FDMT shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FDMT, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. Goldman’s report from January 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for FDMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -64.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FDMT is recording 556.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.36%, with a loss of -5.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.17, showing growth from the present price of $23.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FDMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FDMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,937,914.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP added a 56,642 position in FDMT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 17894.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.92%, now holding 1.96 million shares worth $17.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its FDMT holdings by 4,294.76% and now holds 1.93 million FDMT shares valued at $16.71 million with the added 1.89 million shares during the period. FDMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.