As of Thursday, agilon health inc.’s (NYSE:AGL) stock closed at $17.20, down from $17.62 the previous day. While agilon health inc. has underperformed by -2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGL fell by -26.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.36 to $14.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.56% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 09, 2022, Stifel started tracking agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on September 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AGL. Goldman also rated AGL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 12, 2022. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on September 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AGL, as published in its report on June 24, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for AGL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of agilon health inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AGL is recording 2.02M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a loss of -0.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.04, showing growth from the present price of $17.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze agilon health inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in AGL has decreased by -4.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,305,321 shares of the stock, with a value of $800.06 million, following the sale of -1,785,701 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in AGL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,072,333 additional shares for a total stake of worth $683.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 34,433,560.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,769,434 position in AGL. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 2.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.74%, now holding 23.18 million shares worth $460.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AGL holdings by 14.57% and now holds 18.5 million AGL shares valued at $367.19 million with the added 2.35 million shares during the period.