Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) closed Thursday at $14.37 per share, down from $15.07 a day earlier. While Afya Limited has underperformed by -4.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFYA rose by 5.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.02 to $8.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.61% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AFYA. JP Morgan October 19, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AFYA, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. Goldman’s report from September 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $30.20 for AFYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Afya Limited (AFYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Afya Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AFYA is recording an average volume of 332.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -5.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.09, showing growth from the present price of $14.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Afya Limited Shares?

Afya Limited (AFYA) is based in the Brazil and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Education & Training Services market. When comparing Afya Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 49.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BAMCO, Inc.’s position in AFYA has decreased by -6.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,373,723 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.47 million, following the sale of -328,769 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in AFYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 37.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 411,465 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,497,663.

During the first quarter, Oaktree Capital Management LP subtracted a -76,320 position in AFYA. JPMorgan Securities LLC purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 37.48%, now holding 1.3 million shares worth $19.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its AFYA holdings by -0.10% and now holds 1.21 million AFYA shares valued at $17.79 million with the lessened 1213.0 shares during the period. AFYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.00% at present.