Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD)’s stock is trading at $4.40 at the moment marking a fall of -77.77% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -82.10% less than their 52-week high of $24.59, and -72.49% over their 52-week low of $16.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -79.60% below the high and +6.41% above the low.

THRD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.61, resulting in an 2.89 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD): Earnings History

If we examine Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.69, beating the consensus of -$0.41. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.28, resulting in a -68.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.69 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.41. That was a difference of -$0.28 and a surprise of -68.30%.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.33% of shares. A total of 42 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 87.49% of its stock and 98.67% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC holding total of 10.91 million shares that make 26.90% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 47.64 million.

The securities firm Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 5.78 million shares of THRD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 14.25%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 25.24 million.

An overview of Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) traded 236,974 shares per day, with a moving average of $19.16 and price change of -13.32. With the moving average of $19.19 and a price change of -14.34, about 143,736 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.