STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) marked $58.56 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $61.89. While STAAR Surgical Company has underperformed by -5.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STAA fell by -35.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.27 to $49.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.30% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 08, 2022, Stifel started tracking STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) recommending Hold. A report published by Sidoti on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for STAA. Stephens also rated STAA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $91 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on October 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $85. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for STAA, as published in its report on April 08, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from March 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $97 for STAA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of STAAR Surgical Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 517.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STAA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a loss of -4.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.67, showing growth from the present price of $58.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze STAAR Surgical Company Shares?

The USA based company STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is one of the biggest names in Medical Instruments & Supplies. When comparing STAAR Surgical Company shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 76.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 70.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STAA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STAA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in STAA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -157,555 additional shares for a total stake of worth $363.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,127,803.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 54,145 position in STAA. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 93482.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.85%, now holding 4.96 million shares worth $351.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its STAA holdings by 0.47% and now holds 1.56 million STAA shares valued at $110.87 million with the added 7265.0 shares during the period. STAA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.98% at present.