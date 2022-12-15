A share of Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) closed at $6.24 per share on Wednesday, up from $6.20 day before. While Seer Inc. has overperformed by 0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEER fell by -74.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.84 to $5.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) to Neutral. Morgan Stanley also rated SEER shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 29, 2020. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on December 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $75. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SEER, as published in its report on December 29, 2020. BofA Securities’s report from December 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $69 for SEER shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysis of Seer Inc. (SEER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Seer Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SEER is registering an average volume of 288.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.85%, with a loss of -3.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seer Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SEER has decreased by -0.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,480,123 shares of the stock, with a value of $66.4 million, following the sale of -79,401 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,750,000.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,597,002 position in SEER. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 31244.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.72%, now holding 4.36 million shares worth $34.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SEER holdings by 0.49% and now holds 3.23 million SEER shares valued at $25.27 million with the added 15816.0 shares during the period. SEER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.80% at present.