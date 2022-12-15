In Wednesday’s session, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) marked $7.18 per share, down from $7.49 in the previous session. While Vivid Seats Inc. has underperformed by -4.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEAT fell by -27.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.52 to $7.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.44% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) recommending Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on August 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for SEAT. Piper Sandler also rated SEAT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on January 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $16. Citigroup January 03, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SEAT, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. Raymond James’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SEAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vivid Seats Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SEAT has an average volume of 394.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a loss of -11.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.70, showing growth from the present price of $7.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vivid Seats Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Security Benefit Life Insurance C’s position in SEAT has decreased by -20.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,342,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $339.01 million, following the sale of -10,715,078 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in SEAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 705,194 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,577,860.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 413,873 position in SEAT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 77040.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.61%, now holding 2.21 million shares worth $18.13 million. SEAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.21% at present.