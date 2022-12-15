A share of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) closed at $0.18 per share on Wednesday, up from $0.15 day before. While ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has overperformed by 14.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RSLS fell by -91.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.12 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.50% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -188.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RSLS is registering an average volume of 195.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.23%, with a gain of 23.51% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RSLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RSLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC’s position in RSLS has increased by 2.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 306,611 shares of the stock, with a value of $92597.0, following the purchase of 8,748 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RSLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -76.25%.

RSLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.30% at present.