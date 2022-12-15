A share of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) closed at $1.60 per share on Wednesday, down from $1.99 day before. While SKYX Platforms Corp. has underperformed by -19.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 28, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

SKYX Platforms Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SKYX is registering an average volume of 192.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.30%, with a loss of -25.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SKYX Platforms Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,767,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.97 million, following the purchase of 1,767,476 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 457,827 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 457,827.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 390,401 position in SKYX. Slatestone Wealth LLC purchased an additional 3162.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.02%, now holding 0.31 million shares worth $1.06 million. SKYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.00% at present.