As of Wednesday, Fossil Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock closed at $4.83, up from $4.65 the previous day. While Fossil Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOSL fell by -51.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.58 to $3.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.36% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) to Market Perform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on November 07, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated FOSL shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on February 14, 2019, but set its price target from $17 to $15. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for FOSL, as published in its report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from August 03, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $27 for FOSL shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fossil Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FOSL is recording 940.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a gain of 3.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FOSL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fossil Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FOSL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FOSL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in FOSL has decreased by -3.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,123,759 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.78 million, following the sale of -174,079 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in FOSL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -647,678 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,906,957.

During the first quarter, BWM AG subtracted a -232,941 position in FOSL. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -4.47 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -61.69%, now holding 2.78 million shares worth $11.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its FOSL holdings by -30.48% and now holds 2.08 million FOSL shares valued at $8.86 million with the lessened -0.91 million shares during the period. FOSL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.90% at present.