In Wednesday’s session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) marked $3.33 per share, down from $3.36 in the previous session. While Endeavour Silver Corp. has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXK fell by -14.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.78 to $2.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.22% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On March 22, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) recommending Market Perform. A report published by CIBC on September 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EXK. B. Riley FBR also rated EXK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2020. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for EXK, as published in its report on November 22, 2019. Noble Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EXK has an average volume of 2.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a loss of -2.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.46, showing growth from the present price of $3.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Endeavour Silver Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in EXK has increased by 1.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,556,660 shares of the stock, with a value of $66.49 million, following the purchase of 324,891 additional shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC made another increased to its shares in EXK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 29.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,493,369 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,555,908.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC added a 517,182 position in EXK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.93%, now holding 3.76 million shares worth $12.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, AMG Fondsverwaltung AG increased its EXK holdings by 27.36% and now holds 1.35 million EXK shares valued at $4.59 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. EXK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.40% at present.