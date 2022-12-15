Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) closed Wednesday at $0.40 per share, down from $0.42 a day earlier. While Mustang Bio Inc. has underperformed by -5.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBIO fell by -78.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.97 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.11% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR on October 02, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated MBIO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 20, 2019. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on August 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $7. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MBIO, as published in its report on June 21, 2019. Oppenheimer’s report from December 21, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $18 for MBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Mustang Bio Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -87.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MBIO is recording an average volume of 338.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.11%, with a gain of 0.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mustang Bio Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MBIO has increased by 22.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,637,330 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.43 million, following the purchase of 482,361 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MBIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -32,781 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,150,650.

At the end of the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its MBIO holdings by 6.15% and now holds 0.98 million MBIO shares valued at $0.53 million with the added 56570.0 shares during the period. MBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.10% at present.