BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) marked $28.01 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $27.80. While BRP Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRP fell by -18.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.56 to $17.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.48% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on April 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BRP. BofA Securities also Upgraded BRP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on November 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $39. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for BRP, as published in its report on October 28, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from January 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for BRP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of BRP Group Inc. (BRP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BRP Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 335.20K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a gain of 3.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.86, showing growth from the present price of $28.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BRP Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,279,685 shares of the stock, with a value of $149.68 million, following the purchase of 5,279,685 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BRP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 178,055 additional shares for a total stake of worth $147.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,204,365.

During the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. added a 500 position in BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold an additional 18955.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.55%, now holding 3.43 million shares worth $97.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its BRP holdings by 0.21% and now holds 3.38 million BRP shares valued at $95.96 million with the added 6963.0 shares during the period. BRP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.