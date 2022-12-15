Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) closed Wednesday at $17.55 per share, up from $17.50 a day earlier. While Myriad Genetics Inc. has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYGN fell by -31.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.45 to $15.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.63% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) recommending Equal-Weight. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on June 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. BofA/Merrill September 26, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for MYGN, as published in its report on September 26, 2019. Piper Jaffray’s report from August 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $40 for MYGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Myriad Genetics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MYGN is recording an average volume of 575.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a loss of -10.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.75, showing growth from the present price of $17.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Myriad Genetics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MYGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MYGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MYGN has decreased by -1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,316,329 shares of the stock, with a value of $276.18 million, following the sale of -143,997 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MYGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 122,120 additional shares for a total stake of worth $186.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,000,514.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC added a 108,264 position in MYGN. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.77%, now holding 5.96 million shares worth $123.68 million.