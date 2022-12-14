A share of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) closed at $2.19 per share on Tuesday, down from $2.67 day before. While The Lion Electric Company has underperformed by -17.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEV fell by -77.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.48 to $2.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.24% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) to Hold. A report published by B. Riley Securities on September 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LEV. DA Davidson also rated LEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on June 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. CIBC June 03, 2022d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LEV, as published in its report on June 03, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from March 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for LEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 244.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Lion Electric Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LEV is registering an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a loss of -23.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Lion Electric Company Shares?

A giant in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is based in the Canada. When comparing The Lion Electric Company shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -114.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in LEV has increased by 47.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,138,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.57 million, following the purchase of 1,648,353 additional shares during the last quarter. National Bank Financial, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LEV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -318,803 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,452,472.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP subtracted a -81,360 position in LEV. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 176.12%, now holding 0.95 million shares worth $2.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its LEV holdings by 69.24% and now holds 0.85 million LEV shares valued at $2.59 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. LEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.80% at present.