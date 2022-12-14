Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) closed Tuesday at $8.73 per share, down from $8.81 a day earlier. While Century Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IPSC fell by -38.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.39 to $7.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.40% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on October 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IPSC. H.C. Wainwright also rated IPSC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 23, 2022. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IPSC, as published in its report on July 13, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for IPSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Century Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IPSC is recording an average volume of 88.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.76%, with a loss of -10.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.75, showing growth from the present price of $8.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IPSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IPSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in IPSC has decreased by -1.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,195,231 shares of the stock, with a value of $75.55 million, following the sale of -132,692 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,206,380.

During the first quarter, Avidity Partners Management LP added a 438,600 position in IPSC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 88109.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.49%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $13.27 million. IPSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.40% at present.