In Tuesday’s session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) marked $0.54 per share, down from $0.55 in the previous session. While VEON Ltd. has underperformed by -1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEON fell by -68.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.78 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.99% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VEON. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VEON, as published in its report on October 06, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

VEON Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 98.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VEON has an average volume of 836.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.22%, with a loss of -10.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze VEON Ltd. Shares?

Telecom Services giant VEON Ltd. (VEON) is based in the Netherlands and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing VEON Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VEON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VEON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Shah Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VEON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,716,373 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 82,101,466.

VEON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.40% at present.