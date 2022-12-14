A share of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) closed at $20.94 per share on Tuesday, up from $20.27 day before. While iTeos Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITOS fell by -43.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.43 to $16.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.82% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 08, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ITOS. Wedbush also rated ITOS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2020. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on August 18, 2020, and assigned a price target of $45. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ITOS, as published in its report on August 18, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from August 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ITOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -81.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ITOS is registering an average volume of 299.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a gain of 9.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.75, showing growth from the present price of $20.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iTeos Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is based in the USA. When comparing iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ITOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 513,579 additional shares for a total stake of worth $75.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,876,002.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -370,464 position in ITOS. BVF Partners LP sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.14%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $35.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ITOS holdings by 8.06% and now holds 1.7 million ITOS shares valued at $33.04 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period.