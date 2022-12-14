As of Tuesday, Gatos Silver Inc.’s (NYSE:GATO) stock closed at $4.43, up from $4.11 the previous day. While Gatos Silver Inc. has overperformed by 7.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GATO fell by -59.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.71 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.76% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On April 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) to Sector Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on January 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GATO. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded GATO shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 26, 2022. CIBC January 26, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 26, 2022, and set its price target from $17 to $7. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GATO, as published in its report on October 20, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for GATO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GATO is recording 370.58K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.57%, with a gain of 14.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.31, showing decline from the present price of $4.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GATO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gatos Silver Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GATO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GATO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in GATO has increased by 2.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,905,158 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.39 million, following the purchase of 202,659 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its GATO holdings by 22.74% and now holds 2.39 million GATO shares valued at $7.87 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period. GATO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.49% at present.