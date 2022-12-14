The share price of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) rose to $1.81 per share on Tuesday from $1.56. While GAN Limited has overperformed by 16.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GAN fell by -79.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.72 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.24% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On March 23, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) to Market Perform. A report published by Jefferies on August 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GAN. B. Riley Securities also rated GAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 24, 2021. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GAN, as published in its report on July 17, 2020. Macquarie’s report from June 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for GAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of GAN Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GAN is recording an average volume of 240.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.34%, with a gain of 39.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.90, showing growth from the present price of $1.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GAN Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,447,453 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.92 million, following the purchase of 2,447,453 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in GAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -48,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,838,885.

During the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC subtracted a -243,148 position in GAN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 4479.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.62%, now holding 0.71 million shares worth $1.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, AWM Investment Co., Inc. decreased its GAN holdings by -14.64% and now holds 0.58 million GAN shares valued at $1.17 million with the lessened 100000.0 shares during the period. GAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.40% at present.