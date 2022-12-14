A share of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) closed at $14.96 per share on Tuesday, down from $15.58 day before. While Freshworks Inc. has underperformed by -3.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRSH fell by -42.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.66 to $10.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.38% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on June 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for FRSH. Wolfe Research also rated FRSH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 18, 2021. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Raymond James initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for FRSH, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for FRSH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Freshworks Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FRSH is registering an average volume of 1.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a gain of 8.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.11, showing growth from the present price of $14.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshworks Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRSH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRSH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRSH has increased by 38.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,483,295 shares of the stock, with a value of $169.65 million, following the purchase of 3,440,792 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $157.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,595,886.

At the end of the first quarter, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its FRSH holdings by 75.59% and now holds 5.2 million FRSH shares valued at $70.66 million with the added 2.24 million shares during the period. FRSH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.10% at present.