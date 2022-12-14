In Tuesday’s session, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) marked $3.21 per share, up from $3.17 in the previous session. While Torrid Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURV fell by -71.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.10 to $3.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.82% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) to Outperform. A report published by William Blair on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CURV. Morgan Stanley also reiterated CURV shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, quoting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 22, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on August 04, 2022, but set its price target from $12 to $8. Cowen July 15, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CURV, as published in its report on July 15, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from June 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CURV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Torrid Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CURV has an average volume of 176.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.39%, with a loss of -25.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.39, showing growth from the present price of $3.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Torrid Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CURV has decreased by -3.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 802,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.96 million, following the sale of -24,805 additional shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co. LP made another decreased to its shares in CURV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -157,834 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 476,712.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,885 position in CURV. Kestrel Investment Management Cor sold an additional 9100.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.75%, now holding 0.32 million shares worth $1.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP decreased its CURV holdings by -18.12% and now holds 0.27 million CURV shares valued at $1.33 million with the lessened 59674.0 shares during the period. CURV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.00% at present.