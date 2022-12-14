Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) closed Tuesday at $35.11 per share, up from $32.28 a day earlier. While Phreesia Inc. has overperformed by 8.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHR fell by -16.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.83 to $13.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.94% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) to Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on December 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PHR. DA Davidson also rated PHR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PHR, as published in its report on April 14, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from January 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $41 for PHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Phreesia Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PHR is recording an average volume of 344.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.71%, with a gain of 35.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.93, showing decline from the present price of $35.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phreesia Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PHR has increased by 23.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,448,401 shares of the stock, with a value of $176.17 million, following the purchase of 1,214,464 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PHR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 120,047 additional shares for a total stake of worth $101.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,708,009.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 857 position in PHR. Brown Advisory LLC purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.82%, now holding 2.92 million shares worth $79.8 million. PHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.70% at present.