As of Tuesday, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock closed at $24.96, down from $25.61 the previous day. While Rivian Automotive Inc. has underperformed by -2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIVN fell by -79.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.64 to $19.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.86% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 30, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) recommending In-line. A report published by Truist on September 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RIVN. RBC Capital Mkts also reiterated RIVN shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 28, 2022. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RIVN, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from June 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for RIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53500.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RIVN is recording 15.41M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a loss of -10.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.61, showing growth from the present price of $24.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rivian Automotive Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RIVN has decreased by -0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 140,632,372 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.92 billion, following the sale of -932,366 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in RIVN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,548,008 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.52 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,375,694.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 10,902,860 position in RIVN. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.22%, now holding 24.6 million shares worth $860.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management L increased its RIVN holdings by 0.80% and now holds 21.93 million RIVN shares valued at $767.06 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. RIVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.40% at present.