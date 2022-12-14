A share of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) closed at $3.16 per share on Tuesday, down from $3.25 day before. While Latham Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIM fell by -87.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.25 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.62% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) recommending Hold. A report published by Goldman on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SWIM. BofA Securities also Upgraded SWIM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2021. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on November 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SWIM, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Latham Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SWIM is registering an average volume of 717.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.87%, with a gain of 0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.44, showing growth from the present price of $3.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latham Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Building Products & Equipment market, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is based in the USA. When comparing Latham Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 49.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 204.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SWIM has decreased by -18.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,202,545 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.42 million, following the sale of -1,442,583 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SWIM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -220,040 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,381,064.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -100,542 position in SWIM. Russell Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.54%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $6.81 million. SWIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.50% at present.