Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 2.50% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.75. Its current price is -93.63% under its 52-week high of $27.50 and 4.96% more than its 52-week low of $1.67. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.64% below the high and +11.38% above the low.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, KSCP’s SMA-200 is $3.4192.

Additionally, it is important to take into account KSCP stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 11.83 for the last tewlve months.

How does Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.42% of shares. A total of 25 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.07% of its stock and 10.12% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 1.53 million shares that make 5.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.62 million.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.24 million shares of KSCP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.87%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.4 million.

An overview of Knightscope Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) traded 224,011 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.2390 and price change of -0.81. With the moving average of $2.5760 and a price change of -0.62, about 136,960 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KSCP’s 100-day average volume is 162,342 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.7266 and a price change of -0.91.