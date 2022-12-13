A share of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) closed at $4.88 per share on Monday, up from $4.36 day before. While Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 11.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YMAB fell by -70.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.48 to $2.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.85% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for YMAB. Wedbush also Downgraded YMAB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 31, 2022. JP Morgan October 31, 2022d the rating to Underweight on October 31, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $7. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for YMAB, as published in its report on July 06, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from June 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for YMAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and YMAB is registering an average volume of 648.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.18%, with a gain of 10.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.88, showing growth from the present price of $4.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YMAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YMAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YMAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HBM Partners AG’s position in YMAB has increased by 64.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,090,954 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.16 million, following the purchase of 1,213,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP made another decreased to its shares in YMAB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -421,125 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,531,546.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -53,480 position in YMAB. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -0.67 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.64%, now holding 2.15 million shares worth $7.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its YMAB holdings by 4.18% and now holds 1.95 million YMAB shares valued at $7.03 million with the added 78090.0 shares during the period. YMAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.80% at present.