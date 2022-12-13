A share of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) closed at $4.13 per share on Monday, down from $4.36 day before. While Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed by -5.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVTS fell by -76.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.90 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.78% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on February 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NVTS. BofA Securities also rated NVTS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NVTS, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for NVTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NVTS is registering an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.23%, with a loss of -7.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.12, showing growth from the present price of $4.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BAMCO, Inc.’s position in NVTS has increased by 44.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,745,471 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.77 million, following the purchase of 1,160,515 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in NVTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 17,487 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,835,122.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -495,685 position in NVTS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.47%, now holding 1.8 million shares worth $7.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its NVTS holdings by -3.82% and now holds 1.38 million NVTS shares valued at $5.83 million with the lessened 54959.0 shares during the period. NVTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.40% at present.