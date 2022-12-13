Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) marked $0.20 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $0.17. While Benitec Biopharma Inc. has overperformed by 17.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNTC fell by -93.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.30 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.08% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 20, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BNTC. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 31, 2015, but set its price target from $23 to $14. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for BNTC, as published in its report on September 16, 2015.

Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

In order to gain a clear picture of Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -203.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 502.25K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BNTC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.67%, with a gain of 13.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BNTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Benitec Biopharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BNTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BNTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 10,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.75 million, following the purchase of 10,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

BNTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.40% at present.