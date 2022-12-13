A share of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) closed at $0.59 per share on Monday, up from $0.49 day before. While Bruush Oral Care Inc. has overperformed by 21.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BRSH is registering an average volume of 243.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 27.24%, with a loss of -43.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Bruush Oral Care Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 84.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRSH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRSH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 42,814 shares of the stock, with a value of $46667.0, following the purchase of 42,814 additional shares during the last quarter.

BRSH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.64% at present.