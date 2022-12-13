Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) closed Monday at $1.86 per share, up from $1.37 a day earlier. While Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 35.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCLI fell by -45.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.70 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.35% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 04, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 17, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BCLI. Maxim Group also reiterated BCLI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2016. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 22, 2015, but set its price target from $14 to $5.

Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -236.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BCLI is recording an average volume of 247.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.09%, with a gain of 16.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BCLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BCLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BCLI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,737 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 459,726.

During the first quarter, Abner, Herrman & Brock LLC added a 15,000 position in BCLI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 727.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.26%, now holding 0.28 million shares worth $0.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. increased its BCLI holdings by 30.63% and now holds 0.24 million BCLI shares valued at $0.87 million with the added 57400.0 shares during the period. BCLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.70% at present.