As of Monday, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock closed at $0.20, up from $0.19 the previous day. While Agile Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 6.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGRX fell by -99.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.60 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -91.78% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) recommending Outperform. Maxim Group also rated AGRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2018. Janney December 26, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGRX, as published in its report on December 26, 2017. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 02, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AGRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 130.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AGRX is recording 998.93K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.10%, with a loss of -1.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agile Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 411,506 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 411,506.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 256,227 position in AGRX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,103.65%, now holding 0.22 million shares worth $60451.0. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its AGRX holdings by 1,002.62% and now holds 0.19 million AGRX shares valued at $52134.0 with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. AGRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.70% at present.