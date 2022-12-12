Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)’s stock is trading at $0.54 at the moment marking a rise of 98.96% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -82.15% less than their 52-week high of $3.00, and 112.96% over their 52-week low of $0.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.58% below the high and +15.27% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider EDBL stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.26.

How does Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL): Earnings History

If we examine Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.24, slashing the consensus of -$0.26. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 7.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.24 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.26. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 7.70%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 53.40% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.53% of its stock and 5.42% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc. holding total of 0.18 million shares that make 1.83% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 67303.0.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 22634.0 shares of EDBL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.23%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8422.0.

An overview of Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) traded 232,050 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3199 and price change of -0.11. With the moving average of $0.4827 and a price change of -0.34, about 207,464 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EDBL’s 100-day average volume is 304,703 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7418 and a price change of -0.90.