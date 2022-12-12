Currently, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) stock is trading at $0.43, marking a fall of -12.91% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -94.78% below its 52-week high of $8.20 and -10.82% above its 52-week low of $0.48. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -52.81% below the high and +4.50% above the low.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CENN’s SMA-200 is $1.4274.

As well, it is important to consider CENN stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 11.84.CENN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.54, resulting in an 0.72 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 38.29% of shares. A total of 105 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.23% of its stock and 13.33% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 9.22 million shares that make 3.53% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 13.92 million.

The securities firm State Street Corporation holds 3.51 million shares of CENN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.34%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.29 million.

An overview of Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) traded 3,119,517 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6827 and price change of -0.49. With the moving average of $0.8587 and a price change of -0.59, about 2,508,547 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CENN’s 100-day average volume is 2,619,101 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1107 and a price change of -1.26.