A share of Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) closed at $0.91 per share on Friday, down from $1.11 day before. While Sono Group N.V. has underperformed by -17.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEV fell by -93.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.60 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.15% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SEV. B. Riley Securities also rated SEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEV, as published in its report on December 13, 2021.

Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1625.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sono Group N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SEV is registering an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.41%, with a loss of -33.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.44, showing growth from the present price of $0.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sono Group N.V. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

