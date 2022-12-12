Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) closed Friday at $0.26 per share, up from $0.26 a day earlier. While Borqs Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRQS fell by -96.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.79 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.47% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 173.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 146.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BRQS is recording an average volume of 2.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.43%, with a loss of -42.39% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Borqs Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRQS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRQS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 33,593 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27244.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,593.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC decreased its BRQS holdings by -8.92% and now holds 19676.0 BRQS shares valued at $15957.0 with the lessened 1928.0 shares during the period. BRQS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.10% at present.