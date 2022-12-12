GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) closed Friday at $1.14 per share, up from $1.10 a day earlier. While GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has overperformed by 3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRNA fell by -88.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.80 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.97% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GRNA.

Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 325.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -493.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRNA is recording an average volume of 460.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.18%, with a loss of -16.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GreenLight Biosciences Holdings Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s position in GRNA has increased by 47.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,261,560 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.27 million, following the purchase of 3,301,020 additional shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Company Corp. made another increased to its shares in GRNA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,530,612 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,489,242.

At the end of the first quarter, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its GRNA holdings by -28.51% and now holds 2.22 million GRNA shares valued at $3.95 million with the lessened -0.89 million shares during the period. GRNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.20% at present.