The share price of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) fell to $7.37 per share on Friday from $7.68. While EHang Holdings Limited has underperformed by -4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EH fell by -57.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.77 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.46% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) recommending Neutral. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded EH shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 13, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on February 07, 2020, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of EHang Holdings Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -125.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EH is recording an average volume of 714.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.89%, with a gain of 28.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing decline from the present price of $7.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EHang Holdings Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Axim Wealth Management LLC’s position in EH has increased by 9.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,383,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.94 million, following the purchase of 207,033 additional shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion SA made another decreased to its shares in EH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -45.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,002,994 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,216,194.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 74,680 position in EH. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 89747.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.67%, now holding 0.5 million shares worth $1.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP decreased its EH holdings by -46.17% and now holds 0.48 million EH shares valued at $1.78 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. EH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.30% at present.