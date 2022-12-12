A share of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) closed at $2.87 per share on Friday, down from $3.09 day before. While Canopy Growth Corporation has underperformed by -7.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGC fell by -71.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.08 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.08% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recommending Underperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CGC. BofA Securities December 22, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CGC, as published in its report on December 22, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from December 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CGC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CGC is registering an average volume of 15.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.26%, with a loss of -33.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Canopy Growth Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.66% at present.